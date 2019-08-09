Montgomery rushed three times for 16 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Thursday night's 23-13 preseason loss to the Panthers.

Montgomery showed just why there's significant hype surrounding him ahead of his rookie campaign. Not only did he display his open-field ability on a 23-yard catch during the second quarter, but he capped that same drive with a seven-yard touchdown scamper. Although veteran tailback Mike Davis got the start, his three rushes for nine yards in a target-free outing certainly left Montgomery as Chicago's most impressive performer at the position, adding more steam to his preseason stock.