Montgomery rushed 17 times for 26 yards and caught three passes for 24 yards in the Bears' 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Not only did Montgomery have a difficult matchup while running behind a revamped offensive line, but he played on a rain-soaked field that limited both offenses. Unlike last year, he didn't completely dominate carries, as Khalil Herbert had nine rushing attempts while scoring a rushing touchdown. We'll learn if the backfield split is going to be a trend when the Bears travel to Green Bay next week.