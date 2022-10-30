Montgomery rushed 15 times for 53 yards and caught three passes for 22 yards In the Bears' 49-29 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Montgomery had one fewer carry than Khalil Herbert against Dallas. Since Week 2, Montgomery has not topped 15 carries in a game, and he's lost his grip on the undisputed lead backfield role in the last two games. He's posted between 62 and 80 scrimmage yards during those two games, so he's still demonstrating a solid scoring floor, but he'll need to hang onto at least a near-even split in work to retain his current level of productivity.