Initial tests suggest Montgomery suffered a groin strain during Wednesday's practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Montgomery went to the ground without contact and was then carted off the field, leading to immediate speculation regarding the possibility of a major knee injury. Fortunately, the second wave of reports is far more promising than the first, with Adam Schefter of ESPN also suggesting Montgomery avoided a knee injury, and adding that the Bears are optimistic as they await results from more tests. Montgomery seems to have escaped the worst-case scenario of a torn knee ligament, but that doesn't necessarily mean he won't miss some time.