Montgomery sustained a neck injury during Sunday's game against the Giants, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While attempting to leap over a pile on a first-down play early in the second quarter, Montgomery landed on his head, came off the field under his own power and visited the blue sideline tent. Deemed questionable to return, he'll yield running back reps to Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall.
