Montgomery rushed 13 times for 64 yards while catching one of three targets for an additional 10 yards in the Bears' 27-23 victory over Detroit.

After missing practice time over the last few weeks with a groin injury, Montgomery handled his typical role as the early-down runner, and he consistently posted positive yardage on his attempts against a Lions' defensive line that failed to get consistent penetration into the backfield. With the Bears trailing by over two touchdowns in the third quarter, he saw very few rushing attempts down the stretch because the team had to employ a pass-heavy attack. With very little competition for touches, he should continue to be a volume-based top-24 weekly fantasy option at running back.