Montgomery rushed 16 times for 82 yards while catching all three of his targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 17-13 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

For the first time in his career, Montgomery exceeded five yards per rushing attempt, as he was frequently able to get into space and make defenders miss. In addition, he out-targeted backfield mate Tarik Cohen for the second week in a row, and it would appear that he's a player the coaching staff is preparing to lean on throughout the season. However, it should be noted that he's been productive against a pair of weak run defenses, though his current role in the offense provides optimism that he can be trusted as a top-24 running back option each week.