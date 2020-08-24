Montgomery shed six pounds in the offseason and looks noticeably quicker on the practice field, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Although Montgomery ran for just 3.7 yards per carry as a rookie, the offensive line frequently failed to open holes for him, and he often ran on obvious running downs against stacked boxes. Unless a line that wasn't addressed in the offseason takes a big step forward, it'll be difficult for Montgomery to show massive improvement. However, he's the unquestioned leader for early-down work, and his expected volume indicates he offers a stable floor for a player being drafted outside the top-24 running backs in average drafts.