Bears' David Montgomery: Limited by ankle issue
Montgomery was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.
Since seeing a season-low four touches Week 7 against the Saints, Montgomery has bounced back over the last three games, racking up 65 touches for 283 yards and three TDs. With the lead role locked down ahead of change-of-pace back Tarik Cohen, Montgomery has become the most consistent option in the Bears offense, but the aforementioned health concern could throw a wrench into that development.
More News
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Disappointing afternoon•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Finds end zone twice•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Breaks century mark•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Should be more involved on ground•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Disappointing performance•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Finds end zone•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With some of the biggest names at the position on bye in Week 11, you'll need replacements...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.