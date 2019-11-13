Play

Bears' David Montgomery: Limited by ankle issue

Montgomery was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Since seeing a season-low four touches Week 7 against the Saints, Montgomery has bounced back over the last three games, racking up 65 touches for 283 yards and three TDs. With the lead role locked down ahead of change-of-pace back Tarik Cohen, Montgomery has become the most consistent option in the Bears offense, but the aforementioned health concern could throw a wrench into that development.

