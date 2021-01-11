Montgomery rushed 12 times for 31 yards in the Bears' 21-9 loss to the Saints in the wild-card round.

Montgomery didn't see many touches, as the Bears were dominated in time of possession, and with the team trailing for most of the game, he never had much of a chance to have a big performance. On the season, he played in 15 games and rushed for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 54 receptions for 438 yards and two touchdowns. He was one of the top fantasy running backs over the last six weeks of the season, so he'll likely be targeted in the first 30 picks in fantasy drafts in August. Montgomery is under contract with the Bears through 2022.