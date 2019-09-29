Bears' David Montgomery: Logs 24 touches
Montgomery rushed 21 times for 53 yards while adding three receptions for 14 yards in the Bears' 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Montgomery did not dominate touches for the Bears in the first half while the game was close, as Tarik Cohen was heavily involved in the game plan. However, once the Bears took control of the game early in the second half, he then became the primary runner, though his production was slowed by a stout Minnesota defense. He's now carried the ball at least 13 times in three-straight games, and his volume makes him a solid second starting running back option.
