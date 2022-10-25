Montgomery rushed the ball 15 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots.
The Bears' backfield came very close to an even split, as Montgomery only out-touched Khalil Herbert 15-13. Montgomery ran fairly effectively, though the majority of his production came early in the fourth quarter on a drive during which he tallied his longest rush of the day -- 12 yards -- and also found the end zone from one yard away. With the performance, Montgomery topped 60 rushing yards in a game for only the second time this season, and he appears to be headed for a split in workload with Herbert moving forward.
