Montgomery (undisclosed) and the Chicago starters are unlikely to play Saturday against Cleveland, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Montgomery is currently day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, but the Bears' aren't expected to play their starters in the last preseason game. Assuming that's the case, as long as he's recovered from his undisclosed injury, he'll play next in Week 1 against the 49ers.