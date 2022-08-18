Montgomery was not in uniform for warmups ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With Montgomery not in line to play Thursday, the Bears will have a chance to evaluate the players behind him on the depth chart, with RB slotting and touches behind Montgomery and Khalil Herbert up for grabs ahead of Week 1.
More News
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Thursday's status uncertain•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Considered day-to-day•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Seeing special-teams reps•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Could trade carries for targets?•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Heavy volume in season finale•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Scores twice in victory•