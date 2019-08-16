Bears' David Montgomery: Not suiting up Friday
Montgomery isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason contest versus the Giants.
Montgomery got a fair amount of work during the Bears' exhibition opener, taking three carries for 16 yards and a TD and hauling in three passes for 30 yards. While Montgomery theoretically has some competition for early-down reps in the form of Mike Davis, he may not get another chance to suit up before the regular season if coach Matt Nagy has his way. Look for Montgomery to get plenty of work once Week 1 rolls around.
