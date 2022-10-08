The Bears are optimistic Montgomery (ankle) will play Sunday against the Vikings, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery was ruled out for Week 4 and was listed with ankle and knee injuries, but he appears to have moved past the knee issue after only being listed with an ankle injury leading up to Week 5. The fourth-year running back logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday and appears in line to return to game action after missing just one contest. Regardless, fantasy managers should still confirm his status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. It's possible the Bears ease Montgomery back into the mix while they continue to get an extended look at Kahlil Herbert.