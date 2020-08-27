Montgomery (groin) is expected to be out for 2-to-4 weeks, giving him a shot to be ready for Chicago's season opener against Detroit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the opener two an a half weeks away, this timeline suggests Montgomery is more likely to miss the game than suit up. He suffered a groin strain Wednesday, slipping on the practice field while taking a hand-off from Mitchell Trubisky. Initial reports stirred up fear of a knee ligament injury, but it turned out to be something much less serious, albeit still a threat to Montgomery's Week 1 availability. The Bears don't have much depth in their backfield, with passing-down specialist Tarik Cohen joined by Ryan Nall and undrafted rookie Artavis Pierce. Nall was with the team last season, but he played only eight snaps on offense and 137 on special teams. The Bears likely will sign another runner by the end of the week.