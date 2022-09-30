Montgomery (ankle/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Montgomery hasn't practiced since his early exit from a Week 3 win over Houston. His departure set up a career-best showing from Khalil Herbert, who is inferior to Montgomery as a blocker and receiver but arguably superior as a pure runner. Trestan Ebner took over the backup role after Montgomery's departure last week, while Darrynton Evans could be called up from the practice squad before Sunday. Herbert figures to start and get the bulk of carries.