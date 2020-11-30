Montgomery rushed 11 times for 103 yards and caught five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Bears 41-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Montgomery burst up the middle of the Packers defense on the first drive of the game for a 57-yard run, but with the Bears falling hopelessly behind in the first half, the team was forced to mostly abandon their rushing attack. Fortunately, he was able to pile up significant yardage and a touchdown long after the game was out of hand to give him an excellent fantasy performance. He's now posted at least 100 combined yards in two of his last three games, and he should continue to function as a solid volume-based fantasy option going forward.