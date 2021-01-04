Montgomery rushed 22 times for 69 yards and a touchdown while catching nine passes for 63 yards in the Bears' 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Although Montgomery was held in check on the ground, he scored Chicago's only touchdown while placing second on the squad with nine targets, resulting in him posting at least 100 yards and a touchdown in six straight games. On the season, he played in 15 games while rushing for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 54 receptions for 438 yards and two touchdowns. After the Bears finish their playoff run, he'll be under contract through 2022.