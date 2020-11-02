Montgomery rushed 21 times for 89 yards and caught two passes for 16 yards in the Bears' 26-23 loss in overtime to the Saints on Sunday.

For the first time since Week 2, Montgomery rushed for over 3.4 yards per carry, as he consistently was able to fight through initial contact to produce positive yardage. He was also targeted five times, which represents the fifth straight game he's had that many looks in the passing game, and he continues to perform as a volume-based running back option with a solid scoring floor for fantasy managers.