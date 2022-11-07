Montgomery rushed 14 times for 36 yards and brought in one of two targets for eight yards in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Despite having been the subject of trade rumors leading up to Tuesday's deadline, Montgomery ultimately stayed put in the Windy City and ended up pacing the Bears backfield in carries. Montgomery's workload on the ground actually doubled up that of backfield mate Khalil Herbert, and he was the only one of the two to see a target. Chicago's ground-game usage has been difficult to predict game to game, however, so it remains to be seen if the distribution will remain the same in a Week 10 home matchup versus the vulnerable Lions defense.