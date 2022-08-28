Montgomery (undisclosed) ran for 28 yards on nine carries in Chicago's preseason game against Cleveland on Saturday.
Montgomery's undisclosed issue seems to be of minimal concern at this point, or else it would be odd for Chicago to give him nine carries in this game. Khalil Herbert looks like a competent backup to Montgomery, but Montgomery should be the lead man in a run-heavy Bears offense in 2022.
More News
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Saturday status uncertain•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Not slated to play Thursday•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Thursday's status uncertain•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Considered day-to-day•
-
Bears' David Montgomery: Seeing special-teams reps•