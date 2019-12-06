Bears' David Montgomery: Plays workhorse role in win
Montgomery rushed 20 times for 86 yards and failed to secure his only target in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.
Montgomery hit the 20-carry mark for only the third time this season, as he was leaned on more than usual in the latter stages of the fourth quarter with the Bears trying to ice the game. The rookie has been productive over his last pair of contests after a pair of lackluster outings in Weeks 11 and 12, as he's garnered 161 rushing yards on 36 carries against the Lions and Cowboys. He'll look to play a significant role again in a Week 15 divisional battle versus the Packers a week from Sunday.
