Montgomery rushed 12 times for 20 yards and a touchdown, and caught all four of his targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings.

Montgomery returned from last week's injury absence to score his first touchdown of the campaign with a nine-yard rush during the second quarter. Despite his ankle limiting him during the practice week, Montgomery still led Chicago's backfield, with backup Khalil Herbert garnering just four carries for 11 yards. Furthermore, with help from a long gain of 30 yards, Montgomery paced the Bears through the air, contributing a strong all-around showing after his brief sideline stint.