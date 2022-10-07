Montgomery (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Montgomery was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Possibilities include Montgomery returning but in a less dominant role, after Khalil Herbert again proved himself to be one of the better backup RBs in the league the past two weeks. The Bears have Trestan Ebner to spell Herbert if Montgomery missed a second straight game after spraining his ankle early in the Week 3 contest.

