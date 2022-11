Montgomery carried the ball nine times for 37 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Lions.

With Justin Fields once again running wild, there wasn't a big workload available for Montgomery, and he failed to reach 50 scrimmage yards for the second straight game. Khalil Herbert suffered a hip injury late in the contest after gaining 57 yards on 10 carries, however, so Montgomery could have the running back touches to himself in Week 11 against the Falcons.