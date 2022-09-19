Montgomery rushed 15 times for 122 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to Green Bay.

Montgomery struggled to get going in sloppy Week 1 conditions, but he was remarkably efficient in this one considering Chicago's passing game didn't present a credible threat to the defense, as Justin Fields threw for just 70 yards. Khalil Herbert got just five touches in this one, so Montgomery's still the clear lead back for the Bears. Montgomery's role as the focal point of Chicago's run-heavy offense has him well positioned for a strong Week 3 performance against the Texans.