Montgomery (groin) is active for Sunday's game in Detroit.
Montgomery looked in serious jeopardy of missing the season opener after straining his groin in an Aug. 26 workout, but the running back was able to clear up most of the concern about his availability by logging full practices Thursday and Friday. The second-year back still carried a questionable tag into the weekend, but now that he's been formally cleared, Montgomery is expected to handle a full workload Sunday. No. 2 back Tarik Cohen will also have a role in the Bears' game plan, with most of his reps coming as a change-of-pace option.
