Montgomery relayed Wednesday that he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play Sunday night against the Packers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

The Bears didn't get much going on the ground in their Week 10 loss to the Vikings, so the return of Montgomery -- the team's clear-cut top back -- will be a welcome one. In nine games to date, the 2019 third-rounder has logged 131 carries for 472 yards and a TD and added 30 catches for 212 yards and another score. While Montgomery has topped out at 89 rushing yards this season, his volume has been steady enough to ensure a decent fantasy floor on a weekly basis.