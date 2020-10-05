Montgomery rushed 10 times for 27 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards in the Bears' 19-11 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Facing a swarming Indianapolis run defense, Montgomery rarely had any room to operate on the ground, as he failed to gain more than six yards on any of his rushing attempts. With the Bears trailing throughout, they were unable to run a balanced offense, keeping Montgomery from seeing a bigger workload. With at least 57 combined yards in each game this season, he'll continue to be a top-24 running back with a solid weekly floor.