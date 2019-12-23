Bears' David Montgomery: Receives 14 touches

Montgomery rushed 13 times for 57 yards and caught one pass for two yards in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Aside from one drive in the third quarter when Montgomery had three productive runs, he was a non-factor in a game that the Bears were unable to compete. After having posted at least 49 combined yards in each of his last four games, he'll be a volume-based option at running back in Week 17 against the Vikings.