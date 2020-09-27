Montgomery rushed 14 times for 45 yards and caught two passes for nine yards in the Bears' 30-26 victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

Montgomery was routinely stuffed over his first nine carries of the game, as he was averaging fewer than 1.5 yards on those attempts, but he fortunately had a few productive runs while the Bears were in the process of making up a huge deficit, as he found more room to operate. He's carried the ball between 13 and 16 times in each game this season, giving him a solid weekly floor as a top-25 running back.