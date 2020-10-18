Montgomery rushed 19 times for 58 yards while catching four passes for an additional 39 yards in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Fantasy managers were likely disappointed that Montgomery barely cracked three yards per carry against the second-most generous fantasy defense to opposing running backs, and unfortunately, he was unable to find the end zone on consecutive goal-line carries before Nick Foles eventually scored on the next play. Since taking over a full-time role in the backfield, Montgomery is averaging fewer than three yards per carry, but he's posted at least 30 receiving yards in each of those contests, making him a top-24 running back based on weekly volume.