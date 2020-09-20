Montgomery (neck) returned to Sunday's game versus the Giants, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Montgomery landed on his head when he lept over a pile in the second quarter, but after being evaluated in the locker room, the second-year RB has returned to the game.
