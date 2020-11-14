Montgomery (concussion) will not play in Monday's matchup against the Vikings.
Montgomery was unable to practice all week, and it looks like the team will err on the side of caution with their second-year running back. The team has a Week 11 bye, so his next chance to return will come in Week 12 versus the Packers. In his absence, Chicago will go to Cordarrelle Patterson as their primary option in the backfield, while Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce will also be available. It should be noted the team could also elevate Lamar Miller from the practice squad.