Montgomery rushed 10 times for 29 yards and a touchdown while adding seven catches for 30 yards in Chicago's 20-19 victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Montgomery had very little room to run against a Buccaneers defense that's been among the stingiest in the league against opposing running backs, though he was able to pile up a number of short receptions while also scoring on a goal-line carry to give him a solid fantasy day. Since the team lost Tarik Cohen (knee) for the season, Montgomery has seen most of the backfield work, and he should continue to see enough volume to be a high-floor fantasy starter.