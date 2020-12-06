Montgomery rushed 17 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns while adding four receptions for 39 yards in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Although Montgomery saw his third highest nu,ber of rushing attempts on the season, the team also gave 10 carries to Cordarrelle Patterson, which likely kept Montgomery from having a massive fantasy performance. Despite the backfield split, he'll continue to be Chicago's primary running back, and with upcoming matchups against the Texans, Vikings and Jaguars, he'll be a solid top-24 running back in the fantasy playoffs.