Montgomery rushed 12 times for 53 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 38 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Montgomery scampered into the end zone from nine yards out in the second quarter to give the Bears a surprising 6-3 lead. He found the end zone again on a 10-yard catch in the third. Quarterback Justin Fields led the Bears with 95 rushing yards, but Montgomery was just one catch and one receiving yard short of Cole Kmet's and Byron Pringle's respective team-high totals. With Khalil Herbert (hip) potentially eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 16 against the Bills, Montgomery could be back in a timeshare after occupying the lead back role for the duration of Herbert's absence.