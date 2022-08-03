Montgomery has been playing both running back and special teams during practice, Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic report.
After being a three-down back when healthy over the last few years, it was unusual to see Montgomery practicing on kick returns. Although this may not mean that his running back role is in question, it at least has to be considered a possibility that he could share some of his running back role with Khalil Herbert.
