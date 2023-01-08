Montgomery rushed seven times for 21 yards in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 201 carries for 801 yards and two touchdowns along with 34 receptions, 316 yards and another score over 16 games played.

In each of his four seasons, Montgomery has produced at least 1,074 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns. Over his career, he's rushed for less than four yards per carry, but he's handled at least 200 carries each season while missing just five games. He's also been solid as a receiver, having posted at least 301 yards in three straight seasons. Although he maintained his hold on the lead role in the backfield, Khalil Herbert cut into his workload and often appeared to be the more explosive runner. It's possible that Chicago lets Herbert take on the lead role in 2023 with Montgomery now an unrestricted free agent.