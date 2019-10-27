Bears' David Montgomery: Should be more involved on ground
Coach Matt Nagy plans to lean more heavily on Montgomery and the running game Sunday against the Chargers after the Bears logged only seven carries in the Week 7 loss to the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Even though the Saints turned last week's game into a runaway in the third quarter and forced the Bears to play catchup, the team's seven carries were still a remarkably low total even after accounting for the game script. Perhaps in response to the imbalanced play calling and the poor results it yielded, Nagy wants to "run the heck out of the ball" versus Los Angeles, according to Rapoport. If that's the case, Montgomery would stand to benefit the most, though he hasn't exactly been efficient with the opportunities he's received during his rookie season. Montgomery is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, which is tied for the third-worst mark in the NFL among players with at least 70 totes.
