Montgomery isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason game at Indianapolis, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The same can be said for fellow running backs Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis. Once Week 1 rolls around, Montgomery seems to be the leader for early-down work out of the backfield, with Davis serving as his primary competition. Meanwhile, Cohen is slated for his usual change-of-pace role.

