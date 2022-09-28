Montgomery (ankle/knee) didn't take part in practice Wednesday.
Montgomery exited this past Sunday's win against the Texans in the first half, leaving him with a paltry three carries for 11 yards and no targets. Afterward, head coach Matt Eberflus termed Montgomery "day-to-day," and he provided that same label for the running back's status Wednesday, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Montgomery will have two more practice sessions to make an appearance this week before the Bears potentially give him a designation for Sunday's contest at the Giants. If Montgomery is limited or sidelined this weekend, Khalil Herbert again will get work in the Chicago backfield, which amounted to 22 touches for 169 yards from scrimmage and two rushing scores in Week 3 in place of Montgomery.