Montgomery rushed 16 times for 62 yards and caught four passes for 22 yards in the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Montgomery had a touchdown called back on a holding penalty, which kept him from an even better performance. Even though Khalil Herbert returned to action after being on injured reserve, Montgomery has 16 carries to six for Herbert, as Montgomery still appears to have a handle on the lead role. He'll have a favorable matchup against a Lions defense that just gave up over 300 rushing yards to the Panthers last week.