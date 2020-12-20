Montgomery rushed 32 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns while adding a 16-yard reception in Chicago's 33-27 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

With the Bears leading for the majority of this contest, Montgomery surpassed 21 carries for the first time all season, and although he didn't have a run of 20 yards, he consistently picked up chunks of yardage on his way to a season-high yardage total. He's averaging over 100 rushing yards and 1.5 touchdowns over his last four games, and he'll have a fantastic Week 16 matchup against a Jaguars defense that's one of the three worst units against the run.