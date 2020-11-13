Montgomery (concussion) didn't practice Friday.
Montgomery entered the concussion protocol after he exited the Bears' Week 9 loss to the Titans in the fourth quarter. With no practice reps yet under his belt, he's trending in the wrong direction for an appearance Monday against the Vikings. Saturday's injury report will be telling for Montgomery's status, in addition to Chicago's running back situation. If he's unable to suit up, the Bears will roll with Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce out of the backfield.
