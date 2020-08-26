Coach Matt Nagy relayed that Montgomery, who suffered a groin strain Wednesday, is undergoing further testing to assess the injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There's been conflicting reports about whether the running back was carted off the field Wednesday, but Adam Jahns of The Athletic adds context to that point by noting that Montgomery "left the practice field under his own power, was evaluated and was then carted to Halas Hall." Meanwhile, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago suggests that when the Bears practice on the back field of their facility, "pretty much anyone with an injury is going to get carted back to the building because it's a decent walk." In any case, this remains a situation to monitor, but for now Montgomery's situation appears less serious than initially feared, after he slipped and fell during Wednesday's practice.