Montgomery rushed 18 times for 62 yards and a touchdown while adding a reception for an additional six yards in the Bears 16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

After being criminally misused in Week 1 when Mike Davis easily out-touched the rookie, coach Matt Nagy didn't make the same mistake in this contest. Although the Broncos consistently hit Montgomery at or near the line of scrimmage, he frequently was able to break tackles to gain yardage. On a late third-quarter drive, he was given five carries within a six-play span when the ball was inside Denver's five-yard line, and on the last play, he fought through tackles before finally stretching the ball across the goal line for his first NFL touchdown. Assuming he continues to work as the lead back, he should be a solid weekly fantasy option.