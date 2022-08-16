Montgomery (undisclosed) would likely see six-to-10 plays in Thursday's game against the Seahawks if he's able to take the field Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Montgomery missed last week's game, but he did return to practice Monday, though his status has yet to be updated for Thursday. Should he play, coach Matt Eberflus said that some guys will get 20 plays, so his playing time could vary.
